Meta To Launch Instagram App For Apple iPad Users After WhatsApp- What To Expect

Instagram App For Apple iPad: Instagram is likely to introduce a dedicated application for Apple iPads, as per media reports. Following the recent launch of WhatsApp for iPads, Meta-owned social media platform is actively developing and testing a native Instagram app for iPad, with a public release expected by the end of this year if all goes smoothly.

The new development is recently confirmed by the Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the Q and A section of the weekly Power On newsletter. The app is also said to be in active testing among employees at the company's campus. Notably, Instagram is currently available for the Apple tablet on the App Store. However, it is a zoomed-in version of the iPhone app, with the content appearing at the centre of the screen.

Instagram For iPad: What To Expect

Instagram’s iPad app is set to bring a more refined and optimized user experience, starting with enhanced display scaling that takes full advantage of the iPad’s larger screen and aspect ratio. The interface is expected to feature a cleaner, more intuitive layout tailored specifically for tablets.

The native version is likely to support iPadOS features such as Split View, facilitating easier navigation and improved interaction while multitasking with other applications.

Adding further, the exclusive layout options and interface modes could further elevate the app’s usability on iPad. For video lovers, the update promises smoother scrolling and improved video playback, delivering a more immersive, cinematic experience while watching Reels in full-screen mode.

Furthermore, Instagram has significantly evolved, now supporting high-resolution images, widescreen videos, and longer-form content—features that are ideally suited for tablet browsing. The growing competition from platforms like YouTube Shorts and TikTok, which already offers a dedicated iPad app and continues to attract younger audiences, has likely pushed Instagram to step up and ensure its iPad users no longer feel overlooked.

Currently, iPad users can only access Instagram through the iPhone version of the app, which is not optimised for the tablet interface.