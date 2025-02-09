Meta To Lay Off Around 3,000 Employees, Says Leaked Memo

Meta Layoffs 2025: Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant Meta is set to lay off around 3,000 employees, about 5% of its workforce, according to a leaked internal memo, reports said on Sunday. The memo, posted by Janelle Gale, Meta’s Vice President of Human Resources, was shared on the company’s internal Workplace forum. It states that affected employees will receive an email on Monday morning informing them of their job status.

For some international employees, layoffs will begin early Sunday at 2:30 a.m. IST. In the U.S., employees will be notified on Monday at 6:30 p.m. IST. An hour after receiving the email, they will lose access to company systems. The email will also include details about severance packages.

Gale acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, especially for teams losing a manager or colleague. She mentioned that Meta offices will remain open, but employees who prefer to work remotely on Monday can do so.

Since Meta follows a hybrid work model, requiring employees to be in the office three days a week, working from home on Monday will still count as an in-person workday. The company has not disclosed the names of the employees being laid off.

Some of these roles may be refilled in the future, but there is no set timeline. Employees whose managers are laid off will be assigned new reporting heads. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously hinted at job cuts, stating that the company was raising performance standards.

Typically, Meta phases out low performers over a year, but this time, the layoffs are happening on a much larger scale based on recent performance reviews. Meanwhile, Amazon recently laid off dozens of employees, while Salesforce cut about 1,000 jobs earlier this year.

The trend of job cuts in the tech industry continues as companies focus on efficiency and cost-cutting. (With IANS Inputs)