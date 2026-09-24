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Meta unveils new VR glasses with built-in AI, calls it the "most advanced device yet"

The latest VR glasses are five times lighter than the Meta Quest 3, largely due to a two-part design.

Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Meta unveils new VR glasses with built-in AI, calls it the "most advanced device yet"
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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