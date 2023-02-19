'Meta Verified', Twitter-Like Paid Subscription for Instagram, is Here; Check Price, Benefits
'Meta Verified' - the paid subscription service is starting at $11.99/ month on web or $14.99/ month on iOS. This week it will launch in two countries Australia and New Zealand.
- Meta to roll out 'Meta Verified' this week in Australia and New Zealand.
- The paid subscription service lets users get a blue badge, direct customer support, more.
- Meta verified starts at $11.99/ month on web and $14.99/ month on iOS.
New Delhi: Meta has announced to rolling out this week ‘Meta Verified’ for creators on Instagram – a subscription service that lets them verify their accounts with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against account claiming to be them and get direct access to customer support. Mark Zuckerberg in a new announcement post shared on Meta Broadcast channel the details of the new product for Meta products.
Meta Verified starts for creators at $11.99/ month on web or $14.99/ month on iOS. Initially, the new service will roll out in Australia and New Zealand this week, which will soon be expanded into other countries.
UPDATE: Meta Verified will start at $11.99 per month on the web / $14.99 on iOS
Rolling out in Australia and New Zealand first
Mark Zuckerberg just confirmed info via his new Instagram Channel https://t.co/zkmjAtKyCT pic.twitter.com/oSQwXhMFPU — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 19, 2023
It’s not clear so far whether the 'Meta Verified' subscription service is available for Android users or not. It is possible that Android users have to wait a little longer to get the paid subscription service.
In simple terms, any content creator on Instagram can buy the blue badge and verify its account by paying a monthly premium. The paid subscription service is similar to Twitter Blue that will help tech giant Meta to create a new revenue stream.
Elon Musk led microblogging platform Twitter has brought the paid verification service for blue tick at monthly charges to users across the world. It lets users to get a blue verified badge, post longer videos, edit tweet, upload 1080p videos, see half the ads and many more benefits. Twitter Blue has been recently expanded to other countries including India where any user can purchase the Blue tick at Rs 650 monthly subscription for web and Rs 900 for iOS/Android.
