Meta Playbook Festive Season: As India enters the peak festive shopping season, Meta has launched ‘The 2025 Meta Digital Utsav’, a Festive Playbook designed to guide brands and marketers with strategies to build campaigns that connect with consumers and deliver business impact.

Drawing insights from a new Meta-commissioned study by IPSOS, the Playbook explores how consumer behaviour is evolving during the biggest shopping moment of the year, as it brings together culture, commerce, and community at scale. Revealing how Indian consumers are turning to AI-powered tools, short-form video, and trusted creators to guide their purchase decisions, the playbook provides insights that empower brands and marketers to capture this opportunity.

The Playbook also highlights that the Indian festive season is long - starting in July-August and concluding with New Year’s Eve. This implies that brands have multiple opportunities to connect with their consumers beyond Diwali.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As online and offline channels continue to converge, the study highlights that Meta’s influence on purchases has been higher than traditional mediums, with its platforms driving 65% of festive season shopping engagement across discovery (49%), evaluation (44%), and purchase (39%). The study also shows that personalized content is a game-changer for festival shoppers—77% say a personalised ad on Meta platforms inspired their purchase.

Reels and Creators Lead the Way

This festive season, Reels and creators aren’t just shaping shopping habits – they’re redefining how consumers discover, evaluate, and choose what to buy. For brands, partnering with trusted creators and leveraging engaging formats like Reels is now essential to connect with today’s festive shoppers. A new wave of festive shopping is here, powered by the dynamic influence of Reels and creators on Meta platforms.

Reels: The Go-To for Fashion and Festive Finds: Shoppers are turning to Reels as their top choice for discovering the latest trends, exclusive offers, and gift ideas. In categories such as apparel and fashion, Reels have emerged as the most engaging and influential format, making it easier for consumers to stay updated and make informed purchases.

Creators: The New Standard for Trust and Influence: The role of creators has never been more pivotal. Nearly half of festive shoppers now follow influencers or creators, and two-thirds say brands that collaborate with credible creators earn their trust. Creator-driven content is helping shoppers uncover the best deals, with over 30% relying on creator reviews and buying guides to make confident decisions.

New Trends Driving Festive Shopping

India’s festive shopping landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, driven by cutting-edge technology and evolving consumer preferences. From AI-powered inspiration to instant messaging and rapid delivery, festive shopping is smarter, faster, and more interactive than ever.

Generative AI Takes Center Stage: Over 80% of Indian festive shoppers harnessed Generative AI to spark gift ideas and discover inspiration, making AI a game-changer in how people plan and shop for the season.

Smartphones, the Ubiquitous Shopping Companion: With 9 out of 10 consumers using smartphones for purchases, mobile devices have become the backbone of the festive shopping journey.

The Influencer of Fashion and Festive Choices: Reels have emerged as the most influential format, especially in apparel and fashion, captivating shoppers with engaging content and driving purchase decisions.

The Heart of Festive Conversations: Convenience and personal interaction are key, with 78% of festive shopping conversations happening on Meta platforms, particularly WhatsApp, highlighting the growing demand for direct, real-time engagement.

Quick Commerce Transforming Shopping Landscape: Timely delivery and product quality remain top priorities, with 45% of shoppers turning to Quick Commerce apps for their festival purchases. Usage peaks among the 25-34 age group, where 56% rely on these platforms for a seamless shopping experience.

Spotlight on Key Shopper Segments

The playbook highlights distinct patterns among certain consumer groups, each bringing unique behaviours and preferences that are shaping how brands must think about engagement this year.

Gen Z Shops Smart, Hunting for Deals:

Young shoppers (18-24 years) leaned on Meta apps during the festive season, showing higher price sensitivity and placing greater value on discounts, offers, and promo codes.

Tier 2/3 Cities Blend Habits:

While still favouring in-person shopping and physical payments, 63% of festive shoppers from Tier 2/3 cities used local e-commerce platforms, underscoring the hybrid nature of their shopping journey.

Mothers Lead on Mobile and Messaging:

44% of respondents who are mothers made festive purchases on Meta’s platforms. They were also more likely than average to message businesses and shop via mobile. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Air And 17 Models See Strong Sales In India As Consumer Demand Surges)

What Does This Mean for Brands?

The data underscores that India’s festive season is no longer defined by shopping alone; it has transformed into a time of connected, personalised, and tech-enabled experiences. For brands, this translates into:

Driving high-impact festive offers by showcasing percentage-off sales, exclusive bundles, flash deals, and even partner-led benefits like bank/EMI offers to strengthen perceived value.

Maximizing digital discovery and engagement with dynamic product catalogs, shoppable ads, and curated showcases such as online lookbooks or guides that make product exploration seamless.

Amplifying brand storytelling in ads by using authentic, narrative-led content whether highlighting craftsmanship, values, or festive sentiment, to build trust and loyalty.

Building deeper festive connections by combining interactive formats such as Reels, Stories, and Live shopping with traditional festive aesthetics, colour palettes, and seasonal sound design.