Micromax In 2b budget smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Aiming to make a comeback in the smartphone market, Micromax has launched In 2b smartphone in India. The homegrown smartphone maker has launched the Micromax In 2b as a successor to the Micromax In 1b which was released in 2020.

Micromax has launched the smartphone in three colour variants: Black, Blue, and Green. You can buy the smartphone from Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com. The company is likely to retail the smartphone at offline stores as well.

Micromax In 2b price in India

Micromax has launched the In 2b smartphone at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option while the 6GB + 64GB storage model is retailing at Rs 8,999. The first sale of the Micromax In 2b smartphone will start at noon on August 6.

Micromax In 2b features

Micromax In 2b sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display that comes with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC processor and coupled with up to 6 GB RAM.

Micromax In 2b is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is said to be offering up to 30 hours of web browsing time or 15 hours of video streaming. In the back, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. You’ll get a 5MP camera in the front.

The smartphone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor while the volume and power buttons are on the right side of the phone. In terms of the operating system, the Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11. Also Read: Delhi HC to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging new IT Rules in August

Coming to the connectivity features, the Micromax In 2b offers options such as dual 4G slots with VoWiFi and dual VoLTE. You also get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port as other connectivity features. Also Read: Looking to file Income Tax Return? Check all the precautions while filing ITR