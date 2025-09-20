Microsoft And JPMorgan Advise H-1B And H-4 Visa Employees Abroad To Return To US By Tomorrow; Check Validity And Annual Fee

Microsoft H-1B Visa Annual Fee: US tech companies, including Microsoft, have asked employees with H-1B and H-4 visas to return to the United States before September 21. From that date, a new rule announced by President Donald Trump will require a $100,000 annual fee for each H-1B visa, which will remain in effect for one year.

Reports suggest that firms like Microsoft and JPMorgan have told H-1B workers already in the US to continue working there and avoid international travel until further notice. Microsoft has also recommended that H-4 visa holders remain in the country. The company reportedly said, “We strongly recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US tomorrow before the deadline.” However, no official statement has been released by either Microsoft or JPMorgan.

US President Donald Trump's Revised Visa Fee Programme

According to President Donald Trump, the revised visa fee programme could generate more than $100 billion for the US Treasury, which would be used for debt reduction and tax cuts. Critics argue, however, that the policy could restrict talent mobility and hurt innovation.

71% Of H-1B Visa Holders Are From India

Approximately 71 per cent of H-1B visa holders are from India, primarily working for technology companies including Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, and Tata Consultancy Services. The shares of major IT services firms, including US-listed Indian companies, dropped by 2 per cent to 5 per cent following the announcement.

H-1B Visa Validity And Annual Fee

With visas typically valid for three years and renewable up to six, the new $100,000 annual fee could make it expensive for companies to retain Indian professionals, especially given the decades-long wait for Green Cards. The H-1B programme allows US companies to hire skilled foreign workers in fields like technology and engineering.