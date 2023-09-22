Microsoft Announces New AI Assistant 'Copilot' To Help In Daily Tasks - Check Launch Date, Features, More

New Delhi: Microsoft unveiled the most awaited AI assistant ‘Copilot’ which is supposed to work as everyday AI companion. The chat bot will integrate the context and intelligence of the web, the work data and what you are doing in the moment on your PC to provide better assistance.

It’s like a helping hand that will be available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and in the web browser with Edge and Bing.

When will it be rolled out?

The company will start rolling out Copilot in its early form as part of its free update to Widows 11 starting from September 26.

The following are upcoming exciting updates:

Microsoft said the next Windows 11 update will bring over 150 new features, bringing the power of Copilot and new AI powered experiences to apps like Paint, Photos, Clipchamp, and more right to your Windows PC.

Bing will add support for the latest DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI and deliver more personalized answers based on your search history, a new AI-powered shopping experience, and updates to Bing Chat Enterprise, making it more mobile and visual.

Microsoft 365 Copilot will be generally available for enterprise customers on Nov. 1, 2023, along with Microsoft 365 Chat, a new AI assistant that will completely transform the way you work.

Here’s a look at some of what’s new in the latest update for Windows 11:

Copilot in Windows (in preview) empowers you to create faster, complete tasks with ease and lessens your cognitive load – making once complicated tasks, simple.

Snipping Tool now offers more ways to capture content on your screen – with this update you can now extract specific text content from an image to paste in another application or, you can easily protect your sensitive information with text redaction by using text actions on the post capture screen.

With the new Outlook for Windows, you can connect and coordinate your various accounts (including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and more) in one app.

Clipchamp, now with auto compose, helps you with scenes suggestions, edits and narratives based on your images and footage automatically so you can create and edit videos to share with family, friends, and social media like a pro.

Paint has been enhanced with AI for drawing and digital creation with the addition of background removal and layers as well as a preview of Cocreator that brings the power of generative AI to the Paint app.