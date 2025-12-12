Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Codes AI-Powered Cricket App, Crowns Kohli As Ideal Captain Over Dhoni

New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, a self-proclaimed cricket enthusiast, showcased his coding skills by building an AI-driven app that analyzes player stats to pick dream IPL teams. In a surprise reveal, the tool selected Virat Kohli over MS Dhoni as captain. Nadella's Live Demo Steals the Show During a Microsoft event in Hyderabad, Nadella live-coded the app using GitHub Copilot and Azure AI Foundry.

He tasked it with assembling the ultimate IPL squad from 2025 auction data, pitting batting prowess against leadership metrics. The AI opted for Kohli's aggressive style and consistency, sidelining Dhoni's legendary captaincy. "Data doesn't lie—Kohli edges it on strike rate and impact," Nadella quipped, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Blending Tech with Cricket Passion Nadella, an Indian-origin leader who often references cricket in keynotes, highlighted AI's role in sports analytics. "From predicting match outcomes to optimizing teams, AI transforms how we play and watch the game," he said. The demo underscored Microsoft's push into sports tech via Azure, with potential apps for fan engagement and scouting.

Kohli vs. Dhoni: Stats Back the Choice? Kohli's Edge: Higher batting average (40+ in IPL), explosive scoring in chases. Dhoni's Strengths: Unmatched winning percentage (60+ as captain), finishing skills. AI Verdict: Kohli's data-driven aggression wins for modern T20.Nadella wrapped up: "Cricket's my first love; AI makes it smarter." The app hints at broader AI tools for India's booming sports ecosystem.