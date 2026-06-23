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Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns against AI concentration

He argued that the public would not accept a future in which only a small number of companies controlled the learning, deployment and benefits of AI.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns against AI concentration
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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