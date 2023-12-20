trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701161
Microsoft Copilot Teams Up With Suno To Create Personalized AI Songs

Users can try it out on Microsoft Edge and make songs that match their style.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Microsoft Copilot Teams Up With Suno To Create Personalized AI Songs File Photo

New Delhi: Microsoft Copilot, the AI chatbot, has just made a musical move by joining forces with Suno, a popular AI music creation platform. Now, Copilot can whip up AI-composed tunes with just a simple text prompt. This cool collaboration adds a musical touch to the AI chatbot, giving it the power to create personalized songs.

The best part? Users can try it out on Microsoft Edge and make songs that match their style.

In a recent Bing blog post, Microsoft spilled the beans on this exciting update. The tech giant shared the news of teaming up with Suno, a big player in AI music. The goal? To let everyone, no matter how much they know about music, make fun and unique songs using easy prompts.

Suno is known for creating all sorts of songs, from lyrics to instrumentals and even singing voices. And now, it's teaming up with Copilot to make song creation a breeze.

If you want to give this musical extension a go, here's how to do it:

- Open Microsoft Edge: Make sure you're using Microsoft Edge because this feature is built right into the browser.

- Visit Copilot.Microsoft.com: Go to Copilot's website to start the fun.

- Login: Log in to your Microsoft account and make sure Copilot is ready to roll.

- Find Suno in Plugins: On the Copilot homepage, look for the Plugins option on the right side, next to Recent activity.

- Enable Suno: Scroll down until you spot Suno and a handy toggle button. Click that button to turn on the Suno extension.

