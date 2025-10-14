Microsoft Ends Free Windows 10 Support From Today - All You Need To Know

Starting Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Microsoft will officially end free support for Windows 10, marking the conclusion of a major era for the operating system still active on millions of computers globally. Despite the release of Windows 11 in 2021, reports indicate that around 40% of Windows users continue to rely on Windows 10 as of September 2025.

What the End of Support Means for Users

According to The Guardian, once free support ends, Windows 10 users will no longer receive security patches, software updates, or technical support from Microsoft. While computers running Windows 10 will continue to operate normally, they will become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, viruses, and malware without regular updates.

Microsoft emphasised that Windows 11 offers enhanced protection, with modern security features built directly into the system to meet today’s digital safety standards.

Cybersecurity Concerns

Experts warn that continuing to use Windows 10 could make users more susceptible to hacking and phishing attacks. Consumer advocacy group Which? estimated that over five million users in the UK plan to continue using the outdated operating system, putting their personal and financial data at risk.

How to Stay Protected

The most effective way to remain secure is to upgrade to Windows 11. Most PCs manufactured in the last four years should support the upgrade, provided they meet minimum system requirements — including 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and a TPM 2.0 security chip.

Microsoft offers a free compatibility checker, while Which? has an online processor-based tool to help users verify if their system is eligible for the upgrade.

Options for Older PCs

For older computers that do not meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11, Microsoft is offering a one-year Extended Security Update (ESU) program, which provides limited protection until October 13, 2026. Users can access it free by signing in with a Microsoft account or purchase it for $30 (or 1,000 Microsoft reward points).

Alternatively, users can switch to a different operating system, such as Linux, a free and open-source platform known for its stability and robust security. Popular distributions like Ubuntu are beginner-friendly and regularly updated. Installation is straightforward and requires backing up your data and using a USB drive to set up the new system — detailed guides are available on Ubuntu’s official website by Canonical.

With the end of free Windows 10 support, users must choose between upgrading, paying for extended security, or migrating to an alternative OS to protect their devices. As cybersecurity risks continue to grow, timely action is essential to maintain data safety and device performance in the post-Windows 10 era.