Microsoft founder Bill Gates not to attend India AI Impact Summit amid Epstein files backlash
TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft founder Bill Gates not to attend India AI Impact Summit amid Epstein files backlash

Earlier this week, Bill Gates had arrived in Amaravati ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Microsoft founder Bill Gates not to attend India AI Impact Summit amid Epstein files backlash

Bill Gates India AI Impact Summit 2026: Microsoft founder Bill Gates will no longer attend the upcoming India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, according to media reports. The government is said to have reviewed his invitation after his name was mentioned in the Epstein Files. The government wishes to "stand with the survivors", as per NDTV reports. 

Earlier this week, Bill Gates had arrived in Amaravati ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026. The Chair of the Gates Foundation was scheduled to address the gathering on February 19. However, his name has now quietly disappeared from the official list of speakers on the event’s website. 

