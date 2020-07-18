हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Micosoft

Microsoft introduces dark mode, custom icons, and daily wallpapers in Android Launcher

Other general performance improvements, including faster loading and reduced battery drain, has also been noticed, owing to a new codebase.

Microsoft introduces dark mode, custom icons, and daily wallpapers in Android Launcher
File Photo (Reuters)

Washington DC: Tech company Microsoft updated its Launcher app for Android to version 6, giving the software a big visual overhaul and a performance upgrade.

According to The Verge, Version 6 of Launcher has a new app icon, dark mode, daily wallpaper feature (provided by Bing), customizable icons, and it also works in landscape orientation.

A personalised news feed has also been added, that updates throughout the day. 

Other general performance improvements, including faster loading and reduced battery drain, has also been noticed, owing to a new codebase.

The application is available on Google`s Play Store.

For Microsoft, the Launcher app has always been an interesting experiment, giving the company a foothold on the world`s biggest mobile platform and a place to explore how Windows integrates with Android. But this latest update seems to be preparing the ground for Microsoft`s most ambitious Android launch: the dual-screen Surface Duo.

The tech company unveiled the Surface Duo last year and says it will be launching the device, which runs on Android, at the end of 2020. 

