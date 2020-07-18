Microsoft introduces dark mode, custom icons, and daily wallpapers in Android Launcher

Washington DC: Tech company Microsoft updated its Launcher app for Android to version 6, giving the software a big visual overhaul and a performance upgrade.

According to The Verge, Version 6 of Launcher has a new app icon, dark mode, daily wallpaper feature (provided by Bing), customizable icons, and it also works in landscape orientation.

A personalised news feed has also been added, that updates throughout the day.

Other general performance improvements, including faster loading and reduced battery drain, has also been noticed, owing to a new codebase.

The application is available on Google`s Play Store.

For Microsoft, the Launcher app has always been an interesting experiment, giving the company a foothold on the world`s biggest mobile platform and a place to explore how Windows integrates with Android. But this latest update seems to be preparing the ground for Microsoft`s most ambitious Android launch: the dual-screen Surface Duo.

The tech company unveiled the Surface Duo last year and says it will be launching the device, which runs on Android, at the end of 2020.