Microsoft Authenticator Password: If you are someone who uses Microsoft Authenticator, you have probably seen the alert by now that the app’s password management feature is being discontinued. That means all the passwords you have saved in the app will be deleted on August 1. Yes, you heard that right. All your passwords will be deleted this Friday.

After Friday, you will no longer be able to save new passwords, manage existing ones, use autofill, or rely on the app as your password manager. It is a major change, especially if you have been depending on it for your daily logins.

What Is Microsoft Authenticator

It stores your passwords and allows you to sign in to your Microsoft accounts using a PIN, facial recognition through Windows Hello, or other biometric methods like a fingerprint. This app also plays a key role in account recovery, helping you verify your identity if you forget your password. Adding further, it supports two-factor authentication, adding an extra layer of security to keep your accounts protected.

Furthermore, If you still prefer to continue using passwords instead of passkeys, you can save them in Microsoft Edge. Notably, not all websites and apps have adopted passkeys yet, so many still rely on traditional passwords for sign-in.

Microsoft Passkeys

Passkeys consist of two parts of a code that only work when paired together, similar to a digital key and padlock. One half of the encrypted code is stored with you, either in the cloud through a supported authentication app like Microsoft Authenticator, or on a physical security device. The other half is stored by the app, service, or account you’re trying to access.

Earlier this summer, Microsoft announced it was moving from passwords to passkeys. So instead of creating a password with a mix of letters, symbols and numbers, you'll use PINs, fingerprint scans, facial recognition or a pattern on your device's lock screen to log in to your accounts.

How To Set Up New Passkey In Microsoft Authenticator App

Step 1: Open the Microsoft Authenticator app on your phone.

Step 2: Tap on your account, then select Set up a passkey.

Step 3: Log in using your existing Microsoft credentials when prompted.

Step 4: Once logged in, follow the on-screen instructions to complete your passkey setup.