MICROSOFT

Microsoft Layoffs 2025: Tech Giant Likely To Fire Employees Next Week In Xbox Division, Fourth Major Job Cuts In Past 18 Months

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Microsoft Layoffs 2025: Tech Giant Likely To Fire Employees Next Week In Xbox Division, Fourth Major Job Cuts In Past 18 Months File Photo

Microsoft Layoffs 2025: Microsoft is likely to layoff employees within its Xbox division next week, as per media reports. According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and additional details by Tom Warren, the tech giant is reorganizing its Xbox gaming division and other key departments, including sales 

However, the exact number of job cuts remains uncertain, the layoffs are expected to be significant. They are part of a broader company-wide restructuring effort that may also impact employees in Microsoft’s global sales operations. 
 
If confirmed, this would mark the fourth major wave of job cuts within Xbox in the past 18 months, following three significant layoffs last year and the shutdown of several subsidiary studios. These upcoming layoffs come as Microsoft continues to revamp its gaming strategy in preparation for the next generation of Xbox consoles. 

Microsoft Layoffs Date 

The layoffs are likely to be announced early next week, just before the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year on June 30. The company is under increasing pressure to boost profitability, particularly in the wake of its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023. 

What Is Xbox Division

The Xbox division is Microsoft’s gaming arm, responsible for Xbox consoles, exclusive games through Xbox Game Studios, and services like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Network. It also includes cloud gaming (xCloud) and gaming accessories. Now part of Microsoft Gaming, it oversees major acquisitions like Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, playing a crucial role in Microsoft's global gaming strategy. 

Microsoft Massive Job Cuts 

Microsoft recently eliminated over 300 more jobs, further extending its ongoing wave of workforce reductions. These latest cuts come just weeks after the company carried out its largest round of layoffs in years, which saw 6,000 roles eliminated. In total, Microsoft has now cut more than 6,300 jobs in recent weeks. This marks the company’s second-largest workforce reduction since 2023, when it laid off 10,000 employees. 

