Microsoft

Microsoft Office 2021 pricing revealed: Check rates, launch date and more

Office Home and Student will cost $150. 

New Delhi: Microsoft`s software suite is getting an upgrade on October 5 with the rollout of Windows 11, and this includes Office Home and Student 2021 and Office Home and Business 2021.

Office Home and Student, which unlocks Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams, will cost $150, reports Engadget.

Office Home and Business adds Outlook to that list and grants the rights to use these apps for commercial purposes and it costs $250, the report said.

With this year`s launch, some extra tools from the Microsoft 365 subscription service are making their way to Office, such as collaboration features like co-authoring and the ability to send out automatic updates when files are edited.

Many of the apps are getting a new look, too, with rounded window corners and a neutral colour palette.

Programmes receiving a digital facelift are Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher and Visio.

The updated look will also go live for Windows 10 users. Also Read: Air India’s gift for senior citizens: Get a 50% discount on flight tickets, check last date and other details

Microsoft 365 and the Office bundles will feature Teams, the company`s video-chat app. Windows 11 already includes Teams, but this move brings the app to Windows 10 and macOS as well. Also Read: Today In History: Dr Subhash Chandra launched India’s first private satellite channel ‘Zee TV’ in 1992

