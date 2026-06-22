/Microsoft office 2021 support ends October 13: No more security updates – Here's what you must do now

For users who choose not to upgrade immediately, Windows Latest, citing security best practices, recommends several steps to reduce risk. Keeping Windows Security updated is important because Windows offers free antivirus protection and regularly delivers operating system-level security patches that can partially compensate for the lack of Office security updates. Practising safe document handling also helps. Avoid opening documents and attachments directly from cloud storage or emails. Download files to your desktop first, allow your operating system to scan them, and then open them from local storage.