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  • /Microsoft office 2021 support ends October 13: No more security updates – Here's what you must do now

Microsoft office 2021 support ends October 13: No more security updates – Here's what you must do now

After October 13, 2026, Microsoft will no longer provide technical support, bug fixes, or security fixes for Office 2021 vulnerabilities that are reported or discovered.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Microsoft office 2021 support ends October 13: No more security updates – Here's what you must do now
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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