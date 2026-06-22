/Microsoft office 2021 support ends October 13: No more security updates – Here's what you must do now

Microsoft will stop supporting Office 2021 on October 13, 2026, leaving millions of users worldwide without security patches, bug fixes, or technical support. There will be no extension and no extended security updates after this date. The deadline matters for anyone still running Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or Outlook from the 2021 suite because an unsupported Office installation on an internet-connected computer can become a direct entry point for malware.
What exactly stops after October 13
Microsoft has been clear about what end-of-support means in practice. After October 13, 2026, Microsoft will no longer provide technical support, bug fixes, or security fixes for Office 2021 vulnerabilities that are reported or discovered. You will no longer receive Office 2021 software updates through Microsoft Update, phone or chat technical support, or further updates to support content.
Your apps will not shut down. All Office 2021 applications will continue to function. You can still open Word documents and create Excel spreadsheets, but any security vulnerability discovered after October 13 will remain unpatched permanently, with no fix coming from Microsoft.
Why so many users don't want to move
Many Office 2021 users view it as the last stable, predictable version of Office that you can buy once and own forever, without productivity-disrupting AI features offered as add-on services. This resistance is real. A large number of home users and small businesses purchased Office 2021 as a one-time purchase specifically to avoid recurring subscription fees.
How to stay safer if you stick with office 2021
For users who choose not to upgrade immediately, Windows Latest, citing security best practices, recommends several steps to reduce risk. Keeping Windows Security updated is important because Windows offers free antivirus protection and regularly delivers operating system-level security patches that can partially compensate for the lack of Office security updates. Practising safe document handling also helps. Avoid opening documents and attachments directly from cloud storage or emails. Download files to your desktop first, allow your operating system to scan them, and then open them from local storage.
Upgrade options
Microsoft recommends upgrading to a newer version of Office. The two main options are Microsoft 365, which is available through a monthly or annual subscription, and Office 2024, which requires a one-time purchase and comes with support through October 2029. Both options eliminate the end-of-support concern and ensure continued security updates for the productivity suite.
For IT administrators managing Office 2021 across organisations, Microsoft strongly recommends upgrading users to the latest version of Office as soon as possible.
With roughly four months left, the October 13 deadline gives users enough time to plan their move rather than face problems at the last minute.
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