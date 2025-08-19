Advertisement
How To Turn Your Photos Into 3D Models In Seconds With THIS New AI Tool; Follow THESE Steps

Microsoft AI 3D Model Generator: The new AI tool is free to use and available to all Copilot users globally — no Copilot Pro subscription required. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
How To Turn Your Photos Into 3D Models In Seconds With THIS New AI Tool; Follow THESE Steps Image Credit: microsoft.com (Official)

Microsoft AI 3D Model Generator: If you want to turn a flat image into a lifelike 3D model in seconds, there’s good news for you. Microsoft has quietly launched Copilot 3D, a new AI-powered tool that converts any standard 2D image into a fully rendered, downloadable 3D model without requiring advanced skills or expensive software. This Microsoft tool transforms a regular picture into a ready-to-use 3D file within seconds, opening the door for hobbyists, creators, and developers to explore new projects without learning complex modeling programs.

The Copilot 3D currently supports only image-to-model conversion, with no text prompt option. Notably, users have to avoid uploading copyrighted or private photos without consent. Illegal content is automatically blocked, and the tool performs best on desktop browsers. However, the new AI tool is free to use and available to all Copilot users globally — no Copilot Pro subscription required.

Microsoft’s Copilot 3D: How To Turn Any Image Into 3D Model

Step 1: Go to Copilot.com and sign in with your Microsoft or Google account — access is free but login is required.

Step 2: Open the sidebar, select Labs → Copilot 3D, then click or tap Try now to launch the tool.

Step 3: Upload a PNG or JPG (maximum 10 MB). Choose an image with a clear subject and a simple background for best results.

Step 4: Prefer everyday objects (gadgets, chairs, decorative pieces) — busy or complex images may produce less accurate models.

Step 5: After uploading, Copilot 3D automatically processes the file and generates a 3D model in seconds.

Step 6: The output is a GLB file, which is widely supported by 3D viewers, animation tools, AR/VR platforms, and game engines.

Step 7: All generated models are stored under My Creations for 28 days — download them or use them in 3D printing, virtual environments, or digital design.

