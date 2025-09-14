Microsoft Teams Scam Alert: Tech Giant Protecting Users From Malicious Video Calls; How It Works

Microsoft Teams Scam Alert: Microsoft Teams has rolled out the new security feature for users. The new features are introduced to enhance security for its Teams platform by automatically warning users about malicious links in chat messages or during video calls. It is a part of the Microsoft Defender for Office 365. The new feature is designed to protect users from phishing, spam, and malware attacks by flagging potentially harmful URLs shared in both internal and external conversations.

Notably, Microsoft Teams may not be the most popular video meeting tool, but many offices still require employees to use it for work. It’s similar to how Gmail flags certain emails as spam or how mobile apps filter SMS messages.

Microsoft Teams New Security Feature: Availability

The update will begin rolling out in a public preview for enterprise customers in early September 2025, with worldwide general availability expected to be complete by mid-November 2025. The feature will be available for Microsoft Teams on desktop, web, Android, and iOS platforms.

Microsoft Teams New Feature: How It Will Work

The company will show a warning banner on messages it considers unsafe, similar to Outlook alerts. It flags emails containing URLs marked as Spam, Phishing, or Malware, whether from inside or outside the organization. These links are checked using Microsoft Defender’s threat intelligence and AI-based detection. These alerts keep users informed and work together with security tools like Safe Links and ZAP.

Step 1: When a message contains a flagged URL, a warning appears in the chat, notifying the user that the link may be unsafe.

Step 2: The sender is informed if a link they shared is flagged, giving them the option to edit or delete the message.

Step 3: The system can re-evaluate URLs even after the message has been delivered.

Step 4: If a link is identified as malicious within 48 hours, a warning banner is added to the existing message.

Step 5: This process ensures that even previously delivered messages with harmful links are flagged for user safety.

Hence, the Microsoft Team's update is a significant step in securing the communications of over 320 million monthly active Teams users from sophisticated phishing campaigns.