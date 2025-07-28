Microsoft Teams Video Calling Feature: Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Microsoft to launch a new feature that lets drivers join Microsoft Teams video calls directly from their vehicles. This integration allows users to access Teams meetings on the move, even while driving, enhancing productivity on the road.

The upcoming feature is rolling out through the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which debuts with the newly unveiled CLA model. It is important to note that this is the first time a German car manufacturer has offered in-motion video call capabilities without distracting the driver with any content.

How Does the Microsoft Teams Calling Feature Work in Mercedes-Benz?

Mercedes-Benz is adding the Teams Meetings feature to its vehicles, allowing drivers to join calls using a built-in camera. This feature enables other participants in the meeting to see the driver, but the driver will not be able to view videos of other participants while driving, ensuring safety on the road.

According to the company's official press release, “Given the brand’s focus on safety, the use of the camera abides by the laws of each country and has been approved for use while the vehicle is in motion. The meeting video stream turns off automatically as soon as the camera is activated to prevent driver distraction.”

Here’s How Netizens Reacted

Work-life balance no longer exists — PeterGibbonsPennies ($PGP) (@PeterGibbonsPGP) July 27, 2025

I think I would like that, but I'm afraid to have an app that is as must of a resource hog and unstable as Teams running in my car LOL. — Greg (@Hodgin8r) July 27, 2025