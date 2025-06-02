Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2909825https://zeenews.india.com/technology/microsofts-notepad-app-gets-latest-updates-check-whats-new-2909825.html
NewsTechnology
MICROSOFT

Microsoft's Notepad App Gets Latest Updates: Check What's New

Microsoft has introduced lightweight formatting in Notepad, providing additional flexibility for users to structure content across the files. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Microsoft's Notepad App Gets Latest Updates: Check What's New

New Delhi: Microsoft's Notepad app has got latest updates, a blog post by senior executive at Windows Inbox Apps Dave Grochocki has announced.

Microsoft has introduced  lightweight formatting in Notepad, providing additional flexibility for users to structure content across the files. 

"The experience supports Markdown style input and files for users who prefer to work directly with the lightweight markup language. To get started, use the new formatting toolbar to apply formatting as you type or to selected text, including bold and italic styling, hyperlinks, and support for simple lists and headings," Grochocki wrote in the blog.

If the user however wants to return to plain text, they can clear all formatting from the formatting toolbar or from the edit menu. 

Users can switch between formatted Markdown and Markdown syntax views in the view menu or by selecting the toggle button in the status bar at the bottom of the window. If users prefer, they can disable support for formatting entirely in app settings.

A couple of days ago, Microsoft announced that users can write new content in Notepad using generative AI.

"The new write feature helps you quickly draft text based on your prompt, making it easy to start from a blank page or build upon existing content with AI-powered assistance," it said.

To get started, place your cursor where you want to insert new text or select content you’d like to use as a reference. Then right-click and choose Write, select Write from the Copilot menu, or use the Ctrl + Q keyboard shortcut. Enter your instruction into the dialog and click Send. The AI-generated output will appear directly on the canvas.

You can select Keep text to add it to your document or Discard it if it doesn’t fit your needs. You can also continue refining the output by entering follow-up prompts to evolve your draft further. If you prefer, you can disable AI features in app settings, Microsoft added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK