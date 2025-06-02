New Delhi: Microsoft's Notepad app has got latest updates, a blog post by senior executive at Windows Inbox Apps Dave Grochocki has announced.

Microsoft has introduced lightweight formatting in Notepad, providing additional flexibility for users to structure content across the files.

"The experience supports Markdown style input and files for users who prefer to work directly with the lightweight markup language. To get started, use the new formatting toolbar to apply formatting as you type or to selected text, including bold and italic styling, hyperlinks, and support for simple lists and headings," Grochocki wrote in the blog.

If the user however wants to return to plain text, they can clear all formatting from the formatting toolbar or from the edit menu.

Users can switch between formatted Markdown and Markdown syntax views in the view menu or by selecting the toggle button in the status bar at the bottom of the window. If users prefer, they can disable support for formatting entirely in app settings.

A couple of days ago, Microsoft announced that users can write new content in Notepad using generative AI.

"The new write feature helps you quickly draft text based on your prompt, making it easy to start from a blank page or build upon existing content with AI-powered assistance," it said.

To get started, place your cursor where you want to insert new text or select content you’d like to use as a reference. Then right-click and choose Write, select Write from the Copilot menu, or use the Ctrl + Q keyboard shortcut. Enter your instruction into the dialog and click Send. The AI-generated output will appear directly on the canvas.

You can select Keep text to add it to your document or Discard it if it doesn’t fit your needs. You can also continue refining the output by entering follow-up prompts to evolve your draft further. If you prefer, you can disable AI features in app settings, Microsoft added.