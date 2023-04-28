Mobile Calling New Rule: Big Changes In Incoming Calls, Messages From May 1

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) has announced to change the rules regarding fake, promotional calls and SMS to the customers from May 1, 2023. TRAI is going to set up an AI filter to stop pesky calls and SMSes, providing a major relief to telecom customers who have been bombarded with unsolicited spam calls and SMS on the daily basis.

TRAI New Order From May 1

TRAI issued the order to the Telecom companies that it is being mandatory to putting Aritificial Intelligence Spam filter in their calls and SMS services from May 1, according to the reports. The AI filter will help customers to avoid fake and promotional calls. Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio have announced to start AI filter service soon.

Airtel, JIO Announce To Roll Out AI Filter

Airtel has reportedly announced AI filter for its services. JIO has also announced to start working on roll out AI filter on its services very soon. However, no much information has been available so far. But AI filter might be expected to start working from May 1, 2023.

Call ID Feature Soon To Be Available

TRAI has long been working to stop fake calls and SMS that is a big problem for customers. It is one of the ways the scammers try to cheat innocent customers and get away with their money from the accounts. TRAI is demanding from telecom companies to stop promotional calls on 10 digit mobile number. The regulatory is also looking for an option to bring Call ID feature that will display photo and name of the caller on the mobile phone.

Telecom companies such as Airtel and JIO are hesitating to bring this techology due to privacy issue. However, there is no information regarding it. It is to be noted that only AI filter will reportedly implemented from May 1 to stop pesky calls and SMS being bombarded to customers.