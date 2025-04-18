Monk Trapped In ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses Rs 2.5 Crore – Tips To Protect Yourself From Cyber Scams

New Delhi: Swami Supradiptananda, the secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Gwalior has fallen victim to what is being called Madhya Pradesh’s biggest case of “digital arrest” fraud. Over a span of 26 days, he was harassed and threatened through video calls by cyber fraudsters. They manipulated him into transferring more than Rs 2 crore to multiple bank accounts, as per TOI report.

How was the monk trapped in the scam?

The scam started on March 17 when Swami Supradiptananda got a video call from someone pretending to be a police officer from Nashik, Maharashtra. The caller falsely claimed that the monk’s name had come up in a money laundering case linked to businessman Naresh Goyal. To avoid "legal trouble," the fraudsters convinced him to cooperate with a so-called investigation.

They kept him under constant pressure through video calls and made him transfer money multiple times and claimed it was necessary to prove his innocence. In total, Supradiptananda transferred Rs 2.52 crore to 12 different bank accounts across the country. The fraudsters promised to return the money by April 15, saying it was only for verification. When that didn’t happen, the monk approached the police and filed a complaint.

How to Protect Yourself from Digital Scams

- Never trust unexpected video calls from unknown numbers – Scammers often impersonate officials like police officers or government agents to create fear and urgency.

- Don’t share or transfer money without official verification – Always confirm claims with local authorities or directly with the concerned organization before acting on threats.

- Stay calm if accused of wrongdoing – Scammers use fear tactics to pressure you into quick decisions. Take time to verify facts through trusted channels.

- Be cautious of requests for continuous video contact – Forcing someone to stay on calls is a psychological trick used to isolate and control the victim.

- Report suspicious activity immediately – If something feels off, contact the cybercrime helpline (1930 in India) or file a complaint on the official cybercrime portal (cybercrime.gov.in).