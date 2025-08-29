Advertisement
Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Wireless Earbuds Launched In India With AI Calling Features; Check Price And Availability

Moto Wireless Earbuds Price In India: Each earbud comes equipped with a dual-mic system, voice pickup sensors, and CrystalTalk AI to minimize background noise and deliver clearer calls. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Wireless Earbuds Launched In India With AI Calling Features; Check Price And Availability Image Credit: Motorola (Official Website)

Moto Wireless Earbuds Price In India: Motorola has launched the Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass wireless earbuds in India. The company claims they provide up to 48 hours of total playback time and up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC). Notably, the open-ear TWS headsets were initially unveiled in select global markets in April. The Moto Buds Loop is available in Pantone-certified Blue Jewel, Dark Shadow, and Posy Green colour options. Meanwhile, the Moto Buds Bass comes in a Trekking Green colour options.

Moto Buds Loop Specifications

It is powered by 12mm drivers tuned by Bose and supports spatial sound technology for an immersive 3D-like audio experience. Each earbud comes equipped with a dual-mic system, voice pickup sensors, and CrystalTalk AI to minimize background noise and deliver clearer calls. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, with the case extending total playback to 39 hours. A quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to three hours of use.

The Moto Buds Loop also supports Moto AI and Smart Connect features, works with the Moto Buds app, and offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with dual-device pairing. Additionally, the earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Moto Buds Bass Specifications

The TWS in-ear headset comes with 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers and supports the Hi-Res LDAC audio codec. It offers up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC) with transparency, adaptive, and off modes. Connectivity options include Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, and low-latency streaming. Each earbud is equipped with three microphones featuring CrystalTalk AI, environmental noise cancellation (ENC), and anti-wind noise reduction for clearer calls.

The headset also supports Spatial Audio and is compatible with the Moto Buds app, enabling ANC control, EQ modes, and touch customisation. In terms of battery, it is claimed to deliver up to seven hours of playback on a single charge, with the charging case extending total usage to as much as 48 hours.

Moto Wireless Earbuds Price And Availability In India 

The Moto Buds Loop is priced at Rs 7,999, while the Moto Buds Bass comes at Rs 1,999. The Moto Buds Loop will be available from September 1, and the Moto Buds Bass will go on sale starting September 8. Both models will be sold via Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets across India.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Ankur Mishra is an experienced tech and business journalist with over 4.5 years of experience. He has a strong interest in the automobile industry and covers everything from new gadget launches and... Read more

