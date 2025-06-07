Moto Edge 60 Official India Launch Date Announced; Could Debut With MediaTek Dimensity 7400; Check Expected Camera, Battery, And Price

Moto Edge 60 India Launch: Motorola, a Lenovo sub-brand, has officially announced the launch date of the Moto Edge 60 smartphone in India. The company is set to launch the Moto Edge 60 phone on June 10, nearly a month after it was first announced alongside the Edge 60 Pro. The upcoming smartphone will be the second phone from the company launched in 30 days.

The Moto Edge 60 smartphone is likely to offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock colour options in the country. The phone will be offered in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The device is expected to run on Motorola's own UI based on Android 15 with a promise three years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Moto Edge 60 Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K Quad Curved pOLED display with HDR10+ support and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, promising vibrant visuals and immersive viewing.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a notable upgrade over last year’s Dimensity 7300 SoC found in mid-range devices like the CMF Phone 1, Infinix Note 50s, and Lava Agni 3. In terms of battery, the phone is likely to house a large 5,500mAh unit with support for 68W wired fast charging.

On the photography front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP Sony LYT700C primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera offering 3X optical zoom, and a high-resolution 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio and supports USB Type-C for wired sound output. The smartphone boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. Despite its rugged build, the Edge 60 remains sleek and lightweight at just 181 grams and 8.25mm in thickness. On the connectivity front, it offers 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Moto Edge 60 Price In India And Availability (Expected)

The Edge 60 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999, so you can expect the upcoming phone to be priced similarly or slightly lower. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart.