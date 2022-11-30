Moto Edge X40 launch date CONFIRMED; Check release date in India, price, processor, specs, other key details

New Delhi: Along with the increasing slight nip in the air, the launch of Motorola's Moto Edge X40 is also approaching rapidly. The release of Motorola's forthcoming flagship smartphone in its domicile, China, has been officially confirmed. The company's first smartphone to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be the Moto Edge X40, which should arrive in China sometime in the following month.

According to Qualcomm, the Moto X40 performs around 35 percent better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, Motorola recently announced on Weibo that the Moto X40 will go on sale starting next month. The article also mentioned the Moto X40's IP68 grade for water and dust resistance. (Also Read: Bluetooth users BEWARE! Hackers using Bluebugging to steal your data –Here’s how to remain safe)

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is anticipated to be combined with up to 18GB of LPPDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of storage, according to rumours, but there is little more information about Motorola's future flagship smartphone. A 10-bit AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate is said to be a highlight of the Moto X40. (Also Read: BIG blow to Apple iPhone enthusiasts! Wait longer to get iPhone Pro models-- Here's WHY)

The Moto X40 may have three cameras: a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP telephoto camera. A 60 MP selfie camera is also anticipated to be included on the phone. With Motorola's My UI 5.0 layer on top, Android 13 will be the default operating system for the Moto X40. The device is anticipated to include a 5,000 mAh battery and allow 68W wired charging.