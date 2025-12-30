Moto G-Series Smartphone Users Alarmed After Device Reportedly Bursts Into Flames; User Slams Nehru Place Service Centre | Viral Video

Motorola G-Series Phone Blast: What started as a normal day quickly turned scary when a Motorola G-series smartphone reportedly exploded inside a user’s pocket. According to a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the man was going about his daily routine when he suddenly felt intense heat, followed by a loud burst. Within moments, the phone caught fire and burned a hole in his pants, leaving him shocked and confused. People nearby rushed to help as smoke came out of the damaged device.

Thankfully, the user did not suffer any serious injuries, but the incident left him shaken. Images of the burnt Motorola G-series phone later surfaced online, clearly showing the damage. The incident has raised fresh concerns about smartphone battery safety, overheating issues, and the risks of carrying phones in pockets. Notably, the device involved is believed to be the Motorola Moto G54 5G.

Another Motorola G-series phone reportedly exploded in a user’s pocket, leaving a hole in the pants.



The device was allegedly idle.

Source: shubhxr_369 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/uPXWvnvoUB Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2025

Motorola Service Centre: Worst Experience

As per a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter), he said that after using the Motorola phone for about 8 to 9 months, the screen suddenly stopped responding. To fix the issue, he visited the Motorola Exclusive Service Centre in Nehru Place, but the experience was very disappointing. The service centre has no lift, making it difficult to access. It is also shared by Motorola and Lenovo, which leads to overcrowding and confusion.

Motorola is really going downhill with no brakes... Just look at the condition of their service centers we tested recently...https://t.co/5qKkCTYkt3 SparkNherd (@SparkNherd) December 30, 2025

After taking a token, the user noticed that there was no display screen to show token numbers. The seating arrangement was poor, with only three chairs available. Two chairs were meant for laptop customers and just one for smartphone users. There was no staff member at the service desk, and when someone finally arrived, he did not know the token order and called customers randomly, making the token system meaningless.

After completing the paperwork, the user was told on Saturday that he would receive a call on Monday with details about the phone issue. However, no one contacted him even by Thursday, showing a clear lack of coordination and poor customer support. (Also Read: Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display And Other Specs)

Moto G54 5G Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch LED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) for smooth and clear visuals. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, featuring a 2.2GHz octa-core CPU and an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for everyday performance.

The device packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the back, it has a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel auto-focus camera, without any extra macro or depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera and runs on Android 13, with an Android 14 update promised later.

Moto G54 5G Price In India

The Moto G54 5G is available in two variants. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs 18,999.