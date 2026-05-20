Moto G37, Moto G37 power launched in India at Rs…; Check camera, features, performance, and battery

Moto G37, Moto G37 power: Motorola launched the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power in India on May 19, 2026, with sales starting May 25 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and offline stores. The phones target buyers who want 5G, a big display, and long battery life. It starts at Rs 13,999 for the standard G37 and goes up to Rs 18,999 for the top-end G37 Power.

Moto G37, Moto G37 power: Price

Moto G37 (4GB + 64GB) – Rs 13,999

G37 Power (4GB + 128GB) – Rs 15,999

G37 Power (8GB + 128GB) – Rs 18,999

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Cardholders get an additional instant discount of Rs 5,000 on IDFC, ICICI, and SBI credit cards — bringing the effective starting price close to Rs 9,000. Both phones come in Nautical Blue, Impenetrable, and Capri colour options.

Moto G37, Moto G37 Power: Performance and display

Both phones run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset - a step up from the Dimensity 6300 used in the global variants — built on a 6nm process for better battery efficiency, alongside stable 5G across 12 bands. The G37 Power goes up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, while the standard G37 tops out at 8GB RAM with 64GB storage.

6.6-inch HD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1050 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification

IP64 dust and splash resistance on both models

RAM Boost supports virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB

MicroSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB

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Moto G37, Moto G37 Power: Camera

Both the Moto G37 and G37 Power share the same camera hardware: a 50MP primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology, an f/1.8 aperture, and PDAF support. There is no dedicated ultra-wide or telephoto lens - the secondary sensor handles ambient light sensing and flicker detection only. An 8MP front camera handles selfies. Video recording goes up to 2K resolution.

AI magic eraser removes unwanted objects from photos

Photo Unblur sharpens images after the fact

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support

3.5mm headphone jack retained on both models

Smart water touch works with wet fingers

Moto G37, Moto G37 Power: Battery

This is where the two phones differ sharply. The standard Moto G37 packs a 5,200mAh cell with 20W charging. The G37 Power comes with a 7,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower wired charging - Motorola claims up to three days of usage on a single charge. Both support 6W reverse wired charging. Battery Care technology is included to maintain cell health over 1,200 charging cycles.

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Moto G37, Moto G37 Power: Software and updates

Both phones ship with Android 16 and Motorola's Hello UI. Motorola has confirmed one major OS update to Android 17 and three years of security patches. Moto AI tools, including Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, come pre-loaded.

With the launch of the Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power, Motorola aims to strengthen its position in the lower-price segment market.