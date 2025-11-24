Moto G57 Power Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery And AI Features; Check Camera, Display, Price, Availability And Bank Offers

Moto G57 Power Price In India: Motorola has rolled out a new budget smartphone in its G series, the Moto G57 Power. The device runs on Motorola’s Hello UI based on Android 16, with the company promising one year of OS updates and three years of security patches. The Moto G57 Power will be available in three Pantone colour options: Regatta, Fluidity, and Corsair. The Moto G57 Power will compete against the Oppo K13 5G, Xiaomi Redmi 15, Realme P4, iQOO Z10x, and others in the sub-Rs15,000 price segment.

Moto G57 Power Specifications

It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,050 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The dual-SIM device houses a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the photography front, it comes equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while the front houses an 8MP selfie shooter. Both front and rear cameras support 1080p video recording, and the device can capture videos up to 2K resolution at 60fps.

The Moto G57 Power also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and dual microphones. It offers a range of AI-powered camera features such as Shot Optimisation, Auto Smile Capture, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Portrait Light, Sky, Color Pop, and Cinematic Photos. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou. (Also Read: Black Friday Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 And iPhone Air Get Huge Discount; Check Display, Camera, Battery And Price)

Moto G57 Power Price In India, Bank Offers And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 for its single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail a Rs 1,000 bank discount or an additional Rs 1,000 exchange bonus using SBI and Axis Bank cards. Motorola is also providing 3-month and 6-month no-cost EMI options. The device will be available for purchase starting December 3 on Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and offline retail stores.