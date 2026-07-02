/Moto G77 Power set to launch in India on THIS date: 7,000mAh battery, 3-day backup, and 120Hz display confirmed

Moto G77 Power: Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G77 Power will launch in India on July 8, arriving as the newest phone in the company's G Power series with a focus on battery life. The device is already listed as "Coming Soon" on Flipkart, which will handle sales alongside motorola.in and offline retail stores once it launches. Motorola hasn't announced the pricing yet, but the phone's biggest draw is its 7,000mAh battery, one of the largest in its segment.
One of the main highlights of the Moto G77 Power is its battery capacity. Motorola is advertising the G77 Power's 7,000mAh cell as capable of delivering up to three days of use under specific conditions, a claim that will matter most to users who charge less often or travel frequently. Charging is done via a USB Type-C port with TurboPower fast-charging support, so a low battery doesn't have to mean a long wait at the plug point.
The phone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Motorola is calling the design "super premium," built around a slightly raised square camera module. It will be available in three colours: a magenta-pink shade, deep blue, and dark grey. The body also carries a military-grade durability rating, which should help it survive drops and rough daily handling better than a typical budget phone.
Interestingly, the G77 Power replaces the base Moto G77's 108MP main sensor with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and an LED flash. The front camera remains a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls. On the audio side, Motorola has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio certification, and dual stereo speakers, making it useful for anyone who still listens to music through wired earphones or watches videos without a headset.
The phone runs Android 16 out of the box with Motorola's Hello UI skin on top, and the company has confirmed that it will receive one major Android 17 update later. It also supports Smart Connect, allowing users to stream apps, share files, and pair the phone with compatible tablets and Windows laptops.
For anyone looking for a smartphone with long battery life, the G77 Power's 7,000mAh battery could be a valid reason to wait for the official launch. Combined with a 120Hz display and stereo speakers, it appears to be built for heavy daily use rather than simply chasing specifications. However, the real test will be the pricing, which Motorola is expected to reveal on the launch day, July 8.
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