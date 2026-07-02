/Moto G77 Power set to launch in India on THIS date: 7,000mAh battery, 3-day backup, and 120Hz display confirmed

One of the main highlights of the Moto G77 Power is its battery capacity. Motorola is advertising the G77 Power's 7,000mAh cell as capable of delivering up to three days of use under specific conditions, a claim that will matter most to users who charge less often or travel frequently. Charging is done via a USB Type-C port with TurboPower fast-charging support, so a low battery doesn't have to mean a long wait at the plug point.