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  • /Moto G77 Power set to launch in India on THIS date: 7,000mAh battery, 3-day backup, and 120Hz display confirmed

Moto G77 Power set to launch in India on THIS date: 7,000mAh battery, 3-day backup, and 120Hz display confirmed

Moto G77 Power: One of the main highlights of the Moto G77 Power is its battery capacity. Motorola is advertising the G77 Power's 7,000mAh cell as capable of delivering up to three days of use under specific conditions.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Moto G77 Power set to launch in India on THIS date: 7,000mAh battery, 3-day backup, and 120Hz display confirmed
Image Credit: flipkart

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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