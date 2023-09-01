Moto G84 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Today, September 1, 2023, Motorola introduced the new Moto G84 5G smartphone in India. The price of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is Rs 19,999. It comes in three colours: Viva Magenta, Midnight Blue, and Marshmallow Blue.

Moto G84 5G: Specifications

The Moto G84 5G will replace the Moto G82 5G, which debuted in 2022. The phone has a 6.55-inch full HD+ pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits.



It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The smartphone can also be had with a vegan leather finish, which gives it a more expensive appearance.

A 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor make up the phone's dual rear camera system. A 16MP front-facing camera is also included. According to Motorola, the phone includes Dolby Atmos speakers that are compatible with Moto Spatial audio.

Android 13 is installed on the Moto G84 5G, which is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone will receive an upgrade to Android 14. The phone includes a dust- and water-resistant construction and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Moto G84 5G: Price

The Moto G84 5G will go on sale starting at noon on September 8 on Motorola.in and Flipkart. As a trial offer, Motorola will give ICICI Bank credit cardholders an instant discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the final price down to Rs 18,999.