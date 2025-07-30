Moto G86 Power 5G Launched In India With AI Features; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Launch Offer

Moto G86 Power 5G India Launch: Motorola has launched the company’s latest Moto G86 Power 5G smartphone in India. The newly-launched smartphone brings Moto AI in camera and overall. The company claims that the Moto G86 5G phone comes with an IP68+IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings in the country.

The handset has a MIL-STD-810H-certified durable build and measures 161.21x74.74x8.6mm and supports a smart water touch 2.0 for wet-hand usability. Moreover, the smartphone comes with Gorilla Glass 7i display protection. The device is available in three Pantone-certified colour options with vegan leather back panels. The Moto G86 Power 5G uses Hello UI based on Android 15 and includes 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

Moto G86 Power 5G Specifications

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for apps and media. The smartphone packs a robust 6,720 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box.

On the photography front, the rear camera setup includes a 50 MP Sony Lytia 600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8 MP ultra-wide + macro vision lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32 MP shooter at the front.

Adding further, the smartphone integrates several AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor, along with moto AI features embedded throughout the system for an enhanced user experience. For audio, it boasts Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio support, and Moto Spatial Sound for immersive listening.

Moto G86 Power 5G Price In India And Launch Offer

The Moto G86 Power 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 6 via Flipkart, Motorola’s official online store, and offline retail outlets across the country. Buyers can avail a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on select bank cards or opt for an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchanging an eligible device.