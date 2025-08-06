Moto G86 Power Goes On Sale In India Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price And Launch Offers

Moto G86 Power Sale In India: Motorola has launched the Moto G86 Power smartphone in India. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, the device is now available for sale in a single variant, and buyers can take advantage of attractive offers during the festive season. The Moto G86 Power is available in Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound colour options. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and leading retail outlets.

On the durability front, the smartphone holds IP68 and IP69 water resistance ratings and meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards for ruggedness. The smartphone runs Hello UI based on Android 15 and includes 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates. The Moto G86 Power features include Cross Device Search, Swipe to Share, and Swipe to Stream to assist in multitasking across devices.

Moto G86 Power Specifications

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for apps and media. The smartphone packs a robust 6,720 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box.

On the photography front, the rear camera setup includes a 50 MP Sony Lytia 600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8 MP ultra-wide + macro vision lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32 MP shooter at the front. Adding further, the smartphone integrates several AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor, along with moto AI features embedded throughout the system for an enhanced user experience. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Vivo X Fold 5 Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7; Which Foldable Phone Offers Better Value In India?)

The display supports HDR10+ and is SGS-certified for low blue light emission and reduced motion blur. For audio, the device is equipped with dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio support, and Moto Spatial Sound. It also features Smart Connect 2.0, allowing wireless connectivity with TVs or PCs.

Moto G86 Power 5G Price In India And Launch Offer

The Moto G86 Power 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 6 via Flipkart, Motorola’s official online store, and offline retail outlets across the country. Consumers can avail a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on select bank cards or opt for an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchanging an eligible device.