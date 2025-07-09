Moto G96 5G Launched In India With AI Features; Check Camera, Battery, Display And Price

Moto G96 5G India Launch: Motorola has introduced the Moto G96 5G smartphone in India, targeting mid-range buyers. It is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and features a premium vegan leather finish. It comes in four Pantone-curated colour options.

The new Moto G96 5G ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin and is said to receive three years of security updates and 1 year of OS upgrades. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports Smart Water Touch as well. The Moto G96 5G comes with the dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and Moto Spatial Sound.

The Moto G96 5G also has Google Photos’ AI-powered tools including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor. It comes in 8 GB+128 GB and 8 GB+256 GB storage variants and is offered in Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid, and Greener Pastures colour options.

Moto G96 5G Specifications

The handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit 3D curved pOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,600 nits, water touch support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for added durability.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. On the photography front, the device boasts a 50MP Lytia 700C primary camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP sensor that doubles as an ultrawide, macro, and depth camera. For selfies and video chats, it houses a 32MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K videos.

All cameras on the phone support 4K video recording and come with Moto’s AI imaging features, including AI Photo Enhancement. The Moto G96 5G is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower wired charging support. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the device offers both face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Moto G96 5G Price In India And Availability

The Moto G96 5G is available in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 17,999 and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting July 16 via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and leading retail outlets across India, including Reliance Digital.