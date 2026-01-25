Moto Watch launched in India: Smartwatch goes on sale on January 30; check price, design, display, and other features

Moto Watch Price In India: Motorola has launched a new Moto Watch in India, which was first unveiled globally at CES 2026 and marks the company’s most focused smartwatch effort since the Moto 360 series was discontinued in 2019. Powered by Polar technology, the Moto Watch is positioned as a connected wearable focused on health tracking and everyday usability within the Motorola ecosystem. Notably, the watch will go on sale in India on January 30 at 12 PM.

The wearable runs Motorola’s own software and supports Android phones running Android 12 or newer. The smartwatch is available with a silicone strap in Pantone Herbal Garden, Pantone Volcanic Ash, and Pantone Parachute Purple colour options, while the leather strap variant comes in a Pantone Mocha Mousse shade.

Moto Watch features

The Moto Watch features a classic round design with a 1.4-inch circular OLED display and support for over 24 always-on display watch faces. It offers dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5) for improved location accuracy, along with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The smartwatch comes with IP68 certification and a 1ATM water-resistance rating, making it suitable for daily wear and light water exposure. (Also Read: Motorola Signature Vs OnePlus 15: Which Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phone is worth buying in 2026? Price, camera, display, AI features, battery compared)

Motorola claims a battery life of up to 13 days under regular use, which drops to around 7 days with the always-on display enabled. The Moto Watch is compatible with Android phones running Android 12 or newer and supports interchangeable 22mm straps. Users also get 26 watch faces, allowing flexibility in both physical and on-screen customisation.

In terms of health and fitness tracking, the Moto Watch supports continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress tracking, sleep analysis with recovery-style insights, step counting, and calorie tracking, along with accurate GPS tracking for outdoor activities such as running and walking. The Moto Watch weighs 35 grams without the strap, making it lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear. (Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro likely to make its India debut at MWC Barcelona 2026; check leaked display, camera, processor, and other specs)

Moto Watch price in India

The Moto Watch will be available in six variants. The silicone strap models are priced at an introductory Rs. 5,999, while the stainless steel and leather versions cost Rs. 6,999. The smartwatch will be sold via Flipkart.