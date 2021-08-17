Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday launched the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion in India.

Both the phones will be available on Flipkart. While the Motorola Edge 20 will be up for sale from August 24, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on sale from August 27.

The Motorola Edge Fusion 20 boasts of a 108 MP Quad Function Camera System with wide-angle lens. This phone also has a 32 MP Selfie Camera features Quad Pixel technology along with light sensitivity. It has a 128 GB built-in storage, powerful 5000 mAh battery that promises up to 12 hours of power after charging the mobile phone for 10 minutes. Under the hood, the Motorola Edge Fusion 20 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor. It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Motorola Edge 20 on the other hand is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. The phone is equipped with Near-stock Android 11 giving you a simple UI that enables hassle-free usage. For camera lovers, the device comes with 108MP + 8MP + 16MP rear and a 32MP Front Camera. The 32 MP Selfie Camera System features the Quad Pixel technology along with light sensitivity.

Motorola Edge 20 features a Max Vision HDR10+ Display with AMOLED Screen along with a unique aluminium alloy frame. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge Fusion 20 on the other hand is a 6.67 inch phone, with 2400 x 1080 Pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.