Motorola Edge 40 Pro With Dimensity 8020 Processor Sold Out On First Sale In India; Check Price, Specs, And More

New Delhi: Motorola's latest smartphone, the Moto Edge 40 Pro, sold out on its first opening day sale in India on Flipkart. The company introducing the Moto Edge 40 smartphone, a powerhouse of features that redefine the mobile experience. With an irresistible offer of an extra ₹5000 off, this phone is now available at an unbeatable price of just ₹29,999, down from ₹34,999, with a massive 14% discount. Stocks are limited, and this item is currently sold out.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro RAM & ROM

Featuring a remarkable 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, this device ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage for all your needs. The 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display provides a stunning visual experience with vibrant colors and sharp details, enhancing your viewing pleasure.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Camera

Capture breathtaking moments with the impressive camera setup. The 50 MP main camera, accompanied by a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, guarantees stunning photos with exceptional clarity and depth. On the front, the 32 MP selfie camera captures your best angles, ensuring picture-perfect selfies.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Battery

Equipped with a robust 4400 mAh battery, the Moto Edge 40 keeps you powered throughout the day. And with the 68 W TurboPower charger, you can enjoy a full charge in just about ten minutes, eliminating the hassle of long charging times.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Processor

Under the hood, the Moto Edge 40 is powered by the advanced Dimensity 8020 Processor, delivering exceptional performance and smooth operation. With 14 5G bands and 6 WiFi networks, you can experience uninterrupted connectivity wherever you go.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Features

In addition to its impressive features, the Moto Edge 40 offers a slim IP68 rated design with 30 minutes of underwater dunk resistance. The 3D curved display, bezel-less design, vegan leather option, and sandblasted metal frame add a touch of elegance and sophistication to the phone.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro User-Friendly Features

Enhanced security and privacy are guaranteed with the ThinkShield and Moto Secure protective features, ensuring your data remains safe and secure. Moreover, this smartphone comes with the latest Android 13, offering a user-friendly and intuitive interface.