Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Gets Massive Discount, Now Available For Rs 15,000 In Flipkart Sale; Check Camera And Battery

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price In India: If you're searching for a mid-range smartphone without breaking your pocket, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion could be the perfect fit. Motorola had launched the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone in the Indian market in April 2025. The phone runs on the Android 15 and promises 3 OS and 4 years of security updates. It is available in two configurations which includes 8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB storage model.

Interested customers can now grab this smartphone at a significantly reduced price compared to its original cost. What makes the deal even better is the availability of attractive bank discounts and a no-cost EMI option. These exciting offers will be up for grabs during Flipkart’s GOAT Sale, running from July 12 to July 17.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Discount In India

The base model is now available at a reduced price of Rs 22,999, following a price cut of Rs 3,000. On top of that, buyers can avail a 5% cashback on their purchase. If you're planning to trade in your old phone, you could save up to Rs 17,650 through an exchange offer.

For instance, if your old smartphone gets you around Rs 8,000, you can bring home this new device for just Rs 15,000. Of course, the final exchange value will depend on the condition and model of your old smartphone.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specification

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED HDR10+ quad-curved display with an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM (expandable virtually up to 24GB) and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box. On the photography front, the device sports a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP shooter at the front in the device.

The Edge 60 Fusion offers IP68 and IP69 protection, MIL-810H certification.