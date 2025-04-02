Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India With AI Features Under Rs 25,000; Check Specs And Introductory Offers

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in India. The new smartphone offers several artificial related (AI)-based features, including Circle to Search and AI Magic. The company claims that the phone run on Android 15 and offers three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GBRAM + 256GB storage model. The Edge 60 Fusion offers IP68 and IP69 protection, MIL-810H certification. Moreover, the handset is being protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i at the front and offered in blue, pink, and purple colour options.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price In India And Sale Date

The GB RAM + 256GB version is priced at Rs 22,999, whereas the 12GBRAM + 256GB variant costs Rs 24,999 in the country. The phone will go on sale from April 9. The mid-segment buyers can purchase the handset via Flipkart, Motorola and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

The #MotorolaEdge60Fusion takes your experience to the next level! With a 1.5K All-Curved Display, stunning visuals meet unmatched color accuracy via the Sony LYTIA 700C Camera.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Introductory Offers

Customers can get a Rs 2,000 bank discount on Axis and IDFC Bank credit cards. Adding further, a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus is available on trade-in deals. To make the offer more lucrative, there is no-cost EMI options offered for up to six months.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications:

It features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED HDR10+ quad-curved display with 4,500 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM, virtual RAM up to 24GB, and up to 256GB internal storage. The device houses a 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. On the photography front, it includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera.