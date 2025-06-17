Motorola Edge 60 Goes On Sale In India On Flipkart; Check Camera, Battery And Bank Offers

Motorola Edge 60 India Launch: Motorola recently launched its Motorola Edge 60 smartphone in the Indian market. The new smartphone is now available for sale in India within a week of its launch. The Motorola Edge 60 handset joins the elite list of the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Stylus, and Edge 60 Fusion. The device operates on Hello UI based on Android 15 and comes with a promise of major operating system updates for the next three years. It comes in Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock colour options.

Motorola Edge 60 Goes On Sale

The Motorola Edge 60 5G is available today, June 17, via Flipkart, and Motorola’s official e-store. The phone is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Customers can take advantage of a limited-time bank discount of Rs 1,000 during this initial sale, bringing the effective price down to Rs 24,999.

Motorola Edge 60 Specifications

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, delivering a smooth and responsive performance. It features a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD quad-curved pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive 4,500 nits of peak brightness for an immersive viewing experience.

The device is backed by a robust 5,500 mAh battery and comes with a 68W fast charger included in the box. On the photography front, the smartphone sports a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide + macro lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical and up to 30x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 50 MP front camera. Notably, the phone supports 4K video recording across all its cameras.