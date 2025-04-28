Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Date Officially Announced; Check Camera, Battery And Expected Price

Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch: Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Edge 60 Pro variant in the Indian market after introducing two sub-Rs 25,000 smartphones under the Motorola Edge 60 series. The company says that the phone will be launched on April 30 in the country. It runs on Android 15 and promises three major OS updates along with four years of security maintenance releases (SMRs).

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro variant will be available for pre-order on the same day. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India (Expected)

The company has remained tight-lipped about the pricing of the smartphone. However, according to leaks and rumours, the phone is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 31,999.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (2712 x 1220 pixels) 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. It supports Dual SIM (nano + nano) functionality. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with the Mali-G615 MC6 GPU for smooth performance. The smartphone is backed by a robust 6000mAh battery, the device supports 90-watt fast charging and 15-watt wireless charging.

On the photography front, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP main camera featuring the Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, ensuring detailed and vibrant shots. It is accompanied by a 50MP autofocus ultra-wide camera, allowing users to capture expansive landscapes and group photos with impressive clarity. For selfies and high-quality videos, there is a 50MP shooter at the front.

The device offers water and dust resistance with IP68 and IP69 ratings and is built to military-grade durability standards (MIL-STD-810H).