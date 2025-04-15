Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launched In India With 50 MP Camera Under Rs 25,000; Check Availability And Bank Offers

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch: Motorola has launched the second phone in its Edge 60 series, known as the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, in India. It is claimed to be the segment's first smartphone with a built-in stylus. The new smartphone comes with AI features like Sketch to Image, AI Styling, and Instant Shopping with Glance AI.

The smartphone runs on Hello UI based on Android 15 out of the box. The company claims it will offer 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security support, along with military-grade certification for durability.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus joins the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone, which was unveiled in the country earlier this month. The phone is offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Surf the Web colour options and features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications

It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) 2.5D pOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, offering smooth visuals and responsive touch interactions. With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the display ensures excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, delivering efficient performance for daily tasks and multitasking. The handset is backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery, which supports 68W fast charging via the included charger, along with 15W wireless charging support.

On the photography front, the smartphone houses a 50MP main Sony Lyt 700C sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 3-in-1 light sensor. For selfies and quality video chats, there is a 32MP shooter on the front.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase starting April 23 at the 12PM IST via Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and select retail outlets across the country.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Bank Offers

Customers purchasing the smartphone on Flipkart can avail a Rs. 1,000 exchange discount. Adding further, the Axis Bank and IDFC credit card users are eligible for an instant Rs. 1,000 discount on full swipe transactions. Reliance Jio users can also benefit from up to Rs. 2,000 cashback along with additional perks worth Rs. 8,000, which include exclusive deals on shopping, flight bookings, and hotel stays.