Motorola Edge 70 Launched In India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset; Check Display, Battery, Camera, Price, Availability And Alternative Options

Motorola Edge 70 Price In India: The new Motorola Edge 70 runs on Android 16, with Hello UI. It will get three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Motorola Edge 70 Launched In India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset; Check Display, Battery, Camera, Price, Availability And Alternative Options Image Credit: @motorolaindia/X

Motorola Edge 70 Price In India: Motorola has expanded its premium mid-range portfolio in India with the launch of the ultra-slim Motorola Edge 70 today in the Indian market. The newly launched smartphone succeeds the popular Edge 60 and brings a focus on design, cameras and durability, alongside modern software and AI features. The Motorola Edge 70 comes with a thin form factor, that is, 5.99mm thickness and weighs around 159 grams.

It is available in three colour options which includes the Lily Pad, Gadget Grey and Bronze Green. Adding further, the Motorola Edge 70 sticks to the classic Edge-series design, with a squircle-shaped rear camera module and a premium vegan leather back. Measuring just 5.99mm in thickness, it is one of the slimmest smartphones in its segment. Despite its ultra-slim body, the phone is claimed to meet MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards.

The new Motorola Edge 70 runs on Android 16, with Hello UI. It will get three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh silicon carbon battery that is claimed to deliver up to 31 hours of continuous video playback, along with 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

On the photography front, it comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a three-in-one light sensor, while the front houses a 50-megapixel selfie camera. (Also Read: Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 Stable Update For iPhone Users: Check New Features, Eligible Models; Follow THESE Steps To Install)

The device supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 60fps. It also ships with Moto AI features such as Next Move, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This + Recall, and Co-pilot, along with AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot, and AI Photo Enhancement tools.

Motorola Edge 70 Price In India, Availability

The smartphone is priced in India at Rs 29,999 for the single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Buyers can also avail a Rs 1,000 bank discount on select bank cards. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and authorised offline retail stores across the country. 

Motorola Edge 70 India Launch: Alternative Options

Apart from the Motorola Edge 70, consumers can also consider several alternative smartphones in a similar price range. These include the Vivo V60e, priced at Rs 27,990 on Amazon; the Realme 15 Pro 5G, available for Rs 25,999 on Amazon; the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, listed at around Rs 28,000 on Amazon; and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which is currently priced at Rs 27,900 on Amazon. 

