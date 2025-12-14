Motorola Edge 70 Official India Launch Date Announced; Check Expected Display, Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features

Motorola Edge 70 Price In India: Motorola has confirmed that its ultra-slim phone, the Motorola Edge 70, is set to launch in India tomorrow, on December 15. The upcoming smartphone will be the successor to the well-received Motorola Edge 60. The Motorola Edge 70 is expected to run Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI and may receive three years of major OS updates and four years of security updates. It is likely to be available in three colour options, including Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad. Notably, the smartphone first went official in China as the Moto X70 Air and was later launched in Europe as the Edge 70.

Motorola Edge 70: Ultra-Slim Phone

This smartphone is called ultra-slim because it is very thin. It is only 5.99mm thick, which puts it among a small but growing group of ultra-slim phones. The trend started in April with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is 5.8mm thick.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In September, Apple launched the iPhone Air, which is currently the slimmest phone at just 5.6mm. The Tecno Pova Slim is the only budget-friendly slim phone available right now. It is 5.95mm thick and costs Rs 19,999. Hence, the Motorola has a good opportunity to stand out and may even create a new category of slim smartphones.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and an impressive peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device may pack a large 5,000mAh battery, supported by 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

For added protection, it is expected to come with Gorilla Glass 7i. In terms of cameras, the phone is said to feature a triple 50MP camera setup on the rear, including a main, ultrawide, and a third sensor, along with a 50MP front camera for selfies. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to offer strong durability with a MIL-STD-810H certification, IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, and a sturdy aircraft-grade aluminium frame. (Also Read: ChatGPT-5.2 vs Grok 4.1: OpenAI Launches Its Latest AI Model, Benchmarks, Price, Availability, Privacy, And Features Explained)

Motorola Edge 70 Price In India And Availability (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 70 is expected to be priced under Rs 35,000, which sets higher expectations for the smartphone. For comparison, the Motorola Edge 60 was launched at Rs 25,999, while the more premium Edge 60 Pro is currently priced at Rs 29,999. The upcoming Edge 70 is likely to be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as other offline and online retail channels.