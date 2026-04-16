Motorola Edge 70 Pro India launch set for April 22: Key features, specs, and what to expect
Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Motorola has officially confirmed the India launch of its next premium smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. The handset will debut on April 22.
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Motorola has officially confirmed the India launch of its next premium smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. After days of teasers, the company has now revealed that the handset will debut on April 22, with availability confirmed via Flipkart.
A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has also revealed several key features ahead of launch, giving buyers a clear idea of what to expect from the upcoming device. The phone will join the existing Edge 70 lineup, including the recently launched Edge 70 Fusion.
Launch details and availability
Motorola has confirmed the launch timeline through its official channels and Flipkart listing.
- Launch date: April 22, 2026
- Time: 12 pm IST
- Availability: Flipkart (confirmed)
- Part of the Edge 70 series lineup
With the launch of this device, Motorola is targeting the competitive premium mid-range segment.
Launching 22nd April on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores.#MotorolaIndia #MotorolaEdge70Pro #SeizeTheNight pic.twitter.com/M6mBqB5Ex0 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 15, 2026
Design and build
The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to stand out with its design and finish options.
- Satin luxe finish (Pantone Tea)
- Tailored fabric finish (Pantone Titan)
- Marble finish (Pantone Lily White)
- MIL-STD-810H durability certification
- IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance
These additions highlight a strong focus on both style and durability.
Display and performance
Motorola is bringing high-end display specifications to the device.
- 6.8-inch AMOLED 1.5K display
- Up to 144Hz refresh rate
- Peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits
- Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
Under the hood, the phone will be powered by:
- 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset
- Up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM
- Claimed AnTuTu score of over 2.4 million
Camera and AI features
The Edge 70 Pro focuses heavily on camera performance and AI integration.
- 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary camera
- 50MP ultra-wide camera
- 50MP front camera with autofocus
- 4K video recording at 60fps on all lenses
- Pantone SkinTone validation
One of the noticeable highlights is that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro gets AI-backed features, including Moto AI, along with integrations like Copilot, Gemini, and Perplexity.
(Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs...with 9,020 mAh battery; Check camera, features, performance, and variants)
Battery and software support
Motorola is also focusing on battery and long-term software support.
- 6,500mAh battery (up to two days of usage claimed)
- 90W TurboPower fast charging (charger included)
- Android 16-based Hello UI
- 3 years of OS updates + 5 years of security updates
- 4,600 sq mm vapour cooling system
With a strong mix of performance, camera upgrades, and battery life, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro could be a serious contender in its segment.
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