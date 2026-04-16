Motorola Edge 70 Pro India launch set for April 22: Key features, specs, and what to expect

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Motorola has officially confirmed the India launch of its next premium smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. After days of teasers, the company has now revealed that the handset will debut on April 22, with availability confirmed via Flipkart.

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has also revealed several key features ahead of launch, giving buyers a clear idea of what to expect from the upcoming device. The phone will join the existing Edge 70 lineup, including the recently launched Edge 70 Fusion.

Launch details and availability

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Motorola has confirmed the launch timeline through its official channels and Flipkart listing.

Launch date: April 22, 2026

Time: 12 pm IST

Availability: Flipkart (confirmed)

Part of the Edge 70 series lineup

With the launch of this device, Motorola is targeting the competitive premium mid-range segment.

Design and build

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to stand out with its design and finish options.

Satin luxe finish (Pantone Tea)

Tailored fabric finish (Pantone Titan)

Marble finish (Pantone Lily White)

MIL-STD-810H durability certification

IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance

These additions highlight a strong focus on both style and durability.

Display and performance

Motorola is bringing high-end display specifications to the device.

6.8-inch AMOLED 1.5K display

Up to 144Hz refresh rate

Peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by:

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset

Up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM

Claimed AnTuTu score of over 2.4 million

Camera and AI features

The Edge 70 Pro focuses heavily on camera performance and AI integration.

50MP Sony LYT-710 primary camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

50MP front camera with autofocus

4K video recording at 60fps on all lenses

Pantone SkinTone validation

One of the noticeable highlights is that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro gets AI-backed features, including Moto AI, along with integrations like Copilot, Gemini, and Perplexity.

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Battery and software support

Motorola is also focusing on battery and long-term software support.

6,500mAh battery (up to two days of usage claimed)

90W TurboPower fast charging (charger included)

Android 16-based Hello UI

3 years of OS updates + 5 years of security updates

4,600 sq mm vapour cooling system

With a strong mix of performance, camera upgrades, and battery life, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro could be a serious contender in its segment.