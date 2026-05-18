Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch teased: Expected price, design, features, and all you need to know

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch: Less than a month after launching the Edge 70 Pro, Motorola has now teased its next smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, for the Indian market. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to launch in India by the end of May 2026. For users who felt the Edge 70 Pro was missing a few features, this new model may fill those gaps, including a dedicated telephoto camera and support for wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro was launched in India at Rs 38,999, featuring the latest display, battery, and camera upgrades. The Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to feature a dedicated telephoto lens and wireless charging – two upgrades that may matter most to photography enthusiasts and power users who want the full package without reaching for a flagship device.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Expected specs

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The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specifications could include a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging, the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP selfie camera, and a dedicated telephoto lens.

On the design front, the device is expected to feature a vegan leather back panel -- a premium touch that sets it apart from the glass and fabric finishes on the standard Pro.

To give an idea of performance, the Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip in the Edge 70 Pro scored over 2 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. This means the phone can easily handle heavy gaming, multitasking, and AI camera features without major lag or overheating.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Expected price and availability

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price in India is likely to start at around Rs 49,999. That puts it in a more competitive bracket, going head-to-head with the OnePlus 15R and the iQOO 15R — phones that buyers in this segment often compare before purchasing.

Like its sibling, the Pro+ is expected to be sold via Flipkart in India. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch date is expected to be revealed soon, with an end-of-May 2026 launch window widely expected based on Motorola's recent launch schedule.

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Should you wait for Pro+ or buy Pro now?

The Edge 70 Pro, priced at Rs 38,999, comes with a triple 50MP camera setup and a claimed battery life of up to 25 hours. Meanwhile, the expected Edge 70 Pro+ may add features such as a dedicated zoom camera and wireless charging.

For users who frequently use camera zoom, take photos in different lighting conditions, or prefer wireless charging at home, in the office, or in the car, the Pro+ could offer additional utility – depending on its final pricing and features.

More confirmed details on the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ are expected in the coming days. Keep an eye on Flipkart’s microsite for the first official teaser.