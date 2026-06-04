Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ launched in India with 50MP quad camera, 90W fast charging: Check price, features, and all

Motorola launched the Edge 70 Pro+ in India on June 4, 2026, at Rs 47,999 – making it the brand's most premium Edge series phone yet and the first-ever Pro+ model in the lineup. The phone will go on sale on June 11 via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and retail stores. With this launch, Motorola is targeting buyers who want a periscope telephoto camera, a large battery, and stock Android – without crossing the Rs 50,000 mark.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Price, availability, and launch offers

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is available in a single configuration: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 47,999. It comes in three Pantone-certified finishes – Chicory Coffee, Zinfandel, and Stormy Sea. The first sale kicks off on June 11 at 12 PM.

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Motorola is offering a bank cashback of Rs 3,000 along with exchange deals and EMI options. With the cashback applied, the effective price drops to Rs 44,999.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Key specifications

Feature Spec Display 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz, 5,200 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme RAM/Storage 12GB LPDDR5X / 256GB UFS 4.1 Rear cameras 50MP (main) + 50MP (3.5x periscope) + 50MP (ultrawide AF) Front camera 50MP with autofocus Battery 6,500mAh, 90W wired, 15W wireless OS Android 16 – 3 OS upgrades + 5 years of security patches Durability IP68 + IP69 + MIL-STD-810H Cooling 4,600mm² vapour chamber Colours Chicory Coffee, Zinfandel, Stormy Sea

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Camera

The camera setup is the clearest upgrade over the standard Edge 70 Pro. The Edge 70 Pro+ carries a quad-camera system with a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and a 50MP front camera with autofocus.

The phone supports AI-powered Super Zoom Pro up to 50x and 4K video recording at 60fps from all lenses – including video HDR, auto macro vision, and AI-enhanced low-light imaging.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Display, performance, and battery

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 5,200 nits, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The high brightness level helps improve screen visibility outdoors, especially in strong sunlight.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Motorola has also included a 4,600mm² vapour chamber to help control heat during gaming and extended usage.

The device packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Wireless charging remains relatively uncommon in this price range.

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On the software side, the phone runs Android 16 with a near-stock interface. Motorola is promising three OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Priced at Rs 47,999, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ includes a quad-camera setup, optical zoom support, a large battery, and long software support. Buyers looking for these features under Rs 50,000 may find it to be a better deal.