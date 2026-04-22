Motorola Edge 70 Pro launched in India with 6,500mAh battery; Check price, camera, features, and performance

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Motorola has launched its latest premium mid-range smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, in India, offering a mix of performance, camera capabilities, and battery life. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 29 and comes in three Pantone-curated colours – Lilly White, Tea, and Titan.

Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is priced competitively in India:

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Rs. 38,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rs. 41,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Customers can avail:

Up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards

Up to Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus

Display and design

The smartphone features a large 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with:

144Hz refresh rate

5,200 nits peak brightness

HDR10+ support

100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

It also includes SGS certifications for reduced blue light and motion blur. The phone is slim at just 6.99mm and weighs around 183g. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with MIL-STD 810H certification, it is built to withstand tough conditions.

Performance and software

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, which ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. Key highlights include:

Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.1 storage for faster speeds

Android 16-based Hello UI

Three years of OS and security updates

A vapour chamber cooling system helps manage heat during heavy usage.

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Camera

The Edge 70 Pro offers several photography features. It comes with:

50MP main camera with Sony LYT-710 sensor and OIS

50MP ultra-wide camera with a 122° field of view

High-resolution 50MP front camera with autofocus

It supports 4K video recording at 60fps, making it suitable for content creators.

Battery and connectivity

The smartphone is equipped with a massive 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging for quick power-ups, along with 5W reverse charging. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC, along with a USB Type-C port and navigation systems, including GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo.

With the launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, the company aims to target the premium mid-range smartphone segment in India.