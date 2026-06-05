Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70: Price, camera, features, battery – Which smartphone is better to buy?

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70: Many smartphones compete in India in the Rs 45,000–Rs 50,000 price segment, and these two devices are also among them. Motorola launched the Edge 70 Pro+ on June 4, 2026, priced at Rs 47,999, while the Vivo V70 arrived in February 2026, starting at Rs 45,999. Both phones come with large batteries, 50MP cameras, and 90W fast charging, but their strengths differ. Here is how the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and Vivo V70 compare with each other:

Quick specs comparison

Feature Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Vivo V70 Price Rs 47,999 Rs 45,999 Display 6.8" 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 5,200 nits 6.59" AMOLED, 120Hz, 5,000 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 RAM/Storage 12GB/256GB 8GB or 12GB/256GB, 512GB Main camera 50MP Sony LYT-710 50MP ZEISS OIS Telephoto 50MP periscope (3.5x optical) 50MP ZEISS portrait lens Battery 6,500mAh 6,500mAh Charging 90W wired+15W wireless 90W wired OS Android 16, 3 upgrades Android 16, 4 upgrades Durability IP68+IP69+MIL-STD-810H IP68+IP69

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70: Camera

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ comes with a periscope telephoto camera that offers 3.5x optical zoom. It also supports up to 50x digital zoom and can record 4K videos at 60fps from all cameras.

The Vivo V70 focuses more on image quality with ZEISS-tuned cameras. It includes optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the main camera and a telephoto lens designed for portrait shots.

If zoom and long-distance photography matter more to you, Motorola may be the better option. If you prefer portraits and natural-looking colours, Vivo performs well too.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70: Performance and software

Motorola uses the Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor and includes a 4,600 sq mm vapour cooling system to help with gaming and heavy use. Vivo comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, which handles daily tasks and gaming well, but reports suggest Motorola has an advantage in raw performance.

For software support, Vivo offers four major Android updates, while Motorola offers three. This could matter if you plan to use the phone for a longer time.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70: Which smartphone is better?

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ may suit users looking for features like a brighter display, a zoom camera, and wireless charging. The Vivo V70 could be a better choice for those who prefer ZEISS camera tuning, a slightly more compact design, and longer software support.

Both phones are strong options in this price range. The choice depends on what matters more to you – zoom camera and performance, or camera tuning and longer updates.